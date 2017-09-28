VIDEO: FIFA Montage Serves Up Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane Ahead of FIFA 18 Launch

Can you feel it, FIFA fans? Friday's the big day!

29th September is truly like Christmas Day for those who have been waiting ages for the next installment in EA Sports' much loved franchise. You know, if you didn't get it in early access last Friday. Which is most of us.

But fear not! We can all kick back and enjoy plenty of online delight and torture when this year's edition is officially released and, to celebrate the occasion, the Bleacher Report thought they'd take a trip down memory lane and show off every iteration of FIFA since its debut way back in 1994:

Using the classic South American 'derby' between Brazil and Argentina, the guys over at TBR put together a free flowing full encounter between the two international giants - the twist being that all 14 previous versions of FIFA were used to play out the clash.

It's amusing looking back on the likes of FIFA 98: Road to the World Cup looking much more refined than most of FIFA's following installments, and it gives a good reminder of just how popular Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho were back in the early 2000s.

FIFA 18 will destroy friendships in online multiplayer but, hey, there's always story modes and single player careers to get stuck into if you'd rather not lose your mates! We'll see you over there anyway.

