Soccer

VIDEO: Pitch Invader Seeks Out Lionel Messi and Gives a Hilarious Public Display of Worship

2 hours ago

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer that has ever lived, but for one fan there's definitely no argument about it.

The 30-year-old was in action for the Catalans against Sporting CP on Wednesday when an adoring fan of his stormed the pitch to come face to face with the icon.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The supporter appeared to be wearing a Barcelona scarf signifying his Blaugrana allegiance, but it may well have been one of those half-and-half ones as are commonly sold for Champions League affairs.

In a show of class from Messi the human being, the fan was treated to a short chat rather than being disregarded, before he was ushered away by a steward - but not before he planted a kiss on the megastar's left boot AND got a handshake.

In fairness that left boot has conjured up some truly incredible moments since he burst onto the scene back in 2004, and the fan can now take that moment away with him.

He may well have received a fine and a possible stadium ban of some kind, but it simply has to have been worth it.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters