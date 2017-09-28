VIDEO: Pitch Invader Seeks Out Lionel Messi and Gives a Hilarious Public Display of Worship

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer that has ever lived, but for one fan there's definitely no argument about it.

The 30-year-old was in action for the Catalans against Sporting CP on Wednesday when an adoring fan of his stormed the pitch to come face to face with the icon.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The supporter appeared to be wearing a Barcelona scarf signifying his Blaugrana allegiance, but it may well have been one of those half-and-half ones as are commonly sold for Champions League affairs.

In a show of class from Messi the human being, the fan was treated to a short chat rather than being disregarded, before he was ushered away by a steward - but not before he planted a kiss on the megastar's left boot AND got a handshake.

In fairness that left boot has conjured up some truly incredible moments since he burst onto the scene back in 2004, and the fan can now take that moment away with him.

He may well have received a fine and a possible stadium ban of some kind, but it simply has to have been worth it.

