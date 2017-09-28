Soccer

Was Carlo Ancelotti's Sacking From Bayern Munich Harsh Considering PSG's European Home Form?

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich announced on Thursday afternoon they would be parting company with manager Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect following the Bundesliga side's 3-0 pummelling at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening. 

The defeat was seemingly the last straw for the Allianz Arena hierarchy, with the Italian showing indifferent form in late, including dropping five points during the opening six games in the German top-flight and losing their third match in four alongside Europe's elite. 

However, was the 58-year-old right to lose his job following the humbling at the Parc des Princes, as he is certainly not the first to be on the receiving end of a free-flowing onslaught from the hosts. 

Just last February Spanish giants Barcelona, with Neymar included, were dispatched 4-0 by the French side in Paris, while Arsenal also failed to overcome PSG when on home soil and Bayern were simply the seventh German side in a row who had failed to secure victory in the nation's capital. 

In truth Les Parisiens outstanding home record dates back longer than some might imagine, with the big summer spenders only being beaten once in their last 43 competitive European fixtures at the Parc des Princes. 

So it seems questionable that Ancelotti's sacking would come following the defeat with so many having suffered the same fate before him, but more likely that the answer lies deeper than just a 3-0 loss in Paris. 

