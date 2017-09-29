AC Milan 'Make Contact' With Carlo Ancelotti Over Potential Romantic San Siro Return

AC Milan have wasted little time in sounding out dismissed Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti about the possibility of making a romantic return to the San Siro dugout.

That is according to Goal and Yahoo Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade, who tweeted that the 58-year-old has already been asked by I Rossoneri to head back to his homeland to replace Vicenzo Montella and be reunited with the club he managed for eight seasons before leaving in 2009.

Milan could face competition for Ancelotti's signature, however, with another source claiming that a big money offer has already been put to Ancelotti from a Chinese Super League club less than 24 hours after he was sent packing by Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti won several trophies during his last spell at the helm of Milan - silverware that included a Scudetto and two Champions League titles - and may end up being tempted into a sensational return to manage his former side, if Montella is let go in the near future.

Montella has struggled to get his expensively assembled first-team squad to fire on all cylinders after a lavish summer spending spree that saw Milan shell out close to £200m on a host of new signings.

Despite that outlay, however, Milan have struggled in certain matches even though they've managed to win 10 of their 12 outings this term.

Montella's men currently lie sixth in Italy's top flight - six points off current joint leaders Napoli and Juventus - and suffered domestic defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria in recent weeks to add a bit of pressure to their gaffer.

While it seems unlikely that Milan would dispense with 44-year-old Montella this early into the campaign, but the allure of Ancelotti will certainly give fans something to bash the ownership with, if they hit a sticky patch at some point in the coming weeks and months.

Ancelotti, who won the double at Chelsea and another Champions League with Real Madrid, will not be short of offers when he decides to return to the game and could opt to try his hand in the far east, if no European offer is forthcoming.

