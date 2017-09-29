AC Milan Weigh Up Summer Move for Veteran Man City Ace David Silva as Big Money Makeover Continues

AC Milan have been alerted to David Silva's potential availability after the Manchester City ace put talks over a new contract on hold.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who have alleged that the Spanish playmaker could be angling for a move to Serie A in the not too distant future.

Silva has two years left to run on his current deal at Etihad stadium and, whilst the club's manager Pep Guardiola is keen to tie him down to a new contract, the diminutive star may have other ideas.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The report from TMW claims that 31-year-old Silva may not even remain in Manchester past next summer, and Milan are ready to swoop for his signature as they plot a way of ending Juventus' dominance in Italy's top flight.

The Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella embarked on a lavish spending spree this summer to try and awaken Milan from the slumber in recent years, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie all heading to San Siro.

Their spending spree appears set to continue beyond the summer however, and Milan are thought to be keen on prising Silva away from the Premier League title favourites if the opportunity to do so arises.

Silva has been in typically impressive form for City so far this term, and has helped himself to no less than six assists already for Guardiola's Citizens.

One other transfer target could throw a spanner in the works of Silva completing a shock switch to Italy, with Milan also thought to be harbouring hopes of enticing Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil away from Arsenal - who is also a target of rivals Inter.

The Germany international would be the easier target to pursue, given that he is free to talk to foreign clubs in just under four months' time,

Milan may keep Silva as a long term target in the event that they cannot convince Ozil to up sticks and join their cause.

