Soccer

Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Compares 'Phenomenal' Gunners Wonderkid to Neymar

an hour ago

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has likened youngster Reiss Nelson's on-the-ball ability to that of Neymar following the Gunners' 4-2 Europa League win over BATE Borisov on Thursday night. 

The 17-year-old was handed his first European start in midweek after carrying over his impressive form pre-season into the three other appearances he has made this term, with all coming in cup competitions. 

The Emirates Stadium youth academy graduate has been labeled as one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League, and the 51-year-old pundit believes he even shares similar traits to the world's most-expensive player. 

"He breezes past players", Keown said on BT Sport, as reported by the Mirror"Wenger will know the quality he has, he’s looked after him well. These are the sort of touches you often see or associate with a Neymar or other top players. 17 years of age, it's quite phenomenal the ability this boy has."

However, Nelson was not the only one to impress during Arsenal's exhilarating victory on Thursday evening, with Jack Wilshere also standing out after securing a rare start under Arsene Wenger. 

"He had an outstanding first half and he fought until the end", Keown added regarding the England international's performance. "He is on a good way back to his best and he showed that tonight."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters