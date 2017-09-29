Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Compares 'Phenomenal' Gunners Wonderkid to Neymar

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has likened youngster Reiss Nelson's on-the-ball ability to that of Neymar following the Gunners' 4-2 Europa League win over BATE Borisov on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old was handed his first European start in midweek after carrying over his impressive form pre-season into the three other appearances he has made this term, with all coming in cup competitions.

Reiss Nelson's game by numbers vs. BATE:



88% pass accuracy

3 take-ons

2 blocks

1 cross

1 interception

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

The Emirates Stadium youth academy graduate has been labeled as one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League, and the 51-year-old pundit believes he even shares similar traits to the world's most-expensive player.

"He breezes past players", Keown said on BT Sport, as reported by the Mirror. "Wenger will know the quality he has, he’s looked after him well. These are the sort of touches you often see or associate with a Neymar or other top players. 17 years of age, it's quite phenomenal the ability this boy has."

However, Nelson was not the only one to impress during Arsenal's exhilarating victory on Thursday evening, with Jack Wilshere also standing out after securing a rare start under Arsene Wenger.

Jack Wilshere misplaced just one pass in the first half vs. BATE:



24 attempted

23 completed

2 chances created



— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

"He had an outstanding first half and he fought until the end", Keown added regarding the England international's performance. "He is on a good way back to his best and he showed that tonight."