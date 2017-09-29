Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund travel to Bavaria to face Augsburg in their biggest Bundesliga test to date.
Augsburg currently occupy fifth place in the league table, just two points behind their manager-less neighbours and pre-season Bundesliga title favourites, Bayern Munich.
Despite Dortmund's trip to the Augsburg Arena coming off the back of a 3-1 defeat to reigning European champions Real Madrid in midweek, Fuggerstädter failed to score in their last Bundesliga fixture, a 0-0 draw with newly promoted VfB Stuttgart, and they've registered just eight league goals this season, less than half of Dortmund's 19.
Here's everything you need to know about the clash on Saturday.
All eyes will be on Finnbogason to upset the apple cart on Saturday. The Icelandic striker already has an impressive four Bundesliga goals this season and has scored or assisted each of Augsburg's three home games.
However, the 28-year-old has failed to find the net since his hat-trick against Köln on matchday three.
Realistically, Borussia Dortmund will walk away from this with all three points. Although their away form is significantly less impressive than their home form, six goals scored in three trips on the road is still a respectable return for Peter Bosz's side this season.
Prediction: FC Augsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund