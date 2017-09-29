Barcelona Ace Pique Calls for 'Peaceful' Polling Day Ahead of Key Catalonia Independence Vote

Saturday October 1 promises to be a potentially huge day in the history of Catalonia.

The Spanish territory's population will take to the polls to decide whether to finally vote for independence - a referendum that Spain's government has deemed illegal.

With the issue a hot button topic far beyond the province's borders, Catalan stars have taken to social media sites to drum up up support in a bid to get people to go out and vote, whatever their opinion. Chief among those calling for a peaceful polling day is Barcelona-born defender Gerard Pique:

The centre-half's tweet reads: "From today until Sunday we will express ourselves peacefully. Don't give them any excuse, which is what they want. We will sign loudly and strongly."

With Barcelona set to play on the same day as the referendum, many fans of La Blaugrana will no doubt want to vote as early as possible before heading to the pub or stadium to watch their football aces play their stuff.

No matter the outcome of the vote, this one will rumble on for a while yet as Spain looks to dispel any notions of Catalonia being granted its independence.