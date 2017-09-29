Soccer

Barcelona Ace Pique Calls for 'Peaceful' Polling Day Ahead of Key Catalonia Independence Vote

20 minutes ago

Saturday October 1 promises to be a potentially huge day in the history of Catalonia.

The Spanish territory's population will take to the polls to decide whether to finally vote for independence - a referendum that Spain's government has deemed illegal.

With the issue a hot button topic far beyond the province's borders, Catalan stars have taken to social media sites to drum up up support in a bid to get people to go out and vote, whatever their opinion. Chief among those calling for a peaceful polling day is Barcelona-born defender Gerard Pique:

The centre-half's tweet reads: "From today until Sunday we will express ourselves peacefully. Don't give them any excuse, which is what they want. We will sign loudly and strongly."

With Barcelona set to play on the same day as the referendum, many fans of La Blaugrana will no doubt want to vote as early as possible before heading to the pub or stadium to watch their football aces play their stuff.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

No matter the outcome of the vote, this one will rumble on for a while yet as Spain looks to dispel any notions of Catalonia being granted its independence.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters