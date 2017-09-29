Bayern President Claims Five First-Team Stars Behind Shock Ancelotti Sacking

Uli Hoeness has revealed that five of Bayern Munich's first-team stars were the reason behind Carlo Ancelotti's shock dismissal as the club's head coach.

The Italian was relieved of his position on Thursday afternoon after Bayern fell to a 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of moneybags Paris Saint-Germain at Parc de Princes.

Despite assertions from club officials that Ancelotti was sacked due to the club's form, club president Hoeness was quoted in Westfalenpost (via FourFourTwo) as he explained that there was more to the 58-year-old's departure than meets the eye.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He stated: "There were five players against Ancelotti. It was impossible to get out of that."

Three of that quintet who were thought to have expressed deep concerns over Ancelotti's managerial style were forward Robert Lewnadowski, Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben.

Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had told members of the press that Ancelotti was let go due to Die Roten's displays of late failing to meet the club's expectations.

Bayern currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings after six league games, but had only tasted defeat on two occasions this term before Ancelotti was sacked.

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has been installed as the early front runner to replace the ex-Chelsea boss, while Ancelotti's number two Willy Sagnol has been put in temporary charge of Bayern's senior squad for the upcoming match against Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Ancelotti refused to be drawn on what the reasoning was behind his departure when asked by journalists on Thursday evening, and merely said that he would be releasing his own statement in due course.

Ancelotti leaves the Allianz Arena with a record of 43 wins and eight draws from 60 matches, as well as a German top flight winner's medal and two German Super Cup trophies.