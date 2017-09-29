Benjamin Mendy Jokes About New Transfer on Twitter After Knee Injury News Revealed

Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has joked about joining a new club on loan after news emerged of his injury on Thursday evening.

Having joined the Citizens from Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the summer, Mendy has made a huge impression in England both on and off the pitch. The Twitter hero has rose in popularity amongst British footballing fans for his social media antics - making jokes about his FIFA 18 rating and ripping into teammate Kyle Walker.

But now, after hearing that he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, he's maintained his playful online persona and made fun of his strife.

The French left back came off in the first half of City's 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend, and after initial scans left Pep Guardiola feeling optimistic over the scare (the Spaniard claimed that Mendy would only be out for a few days), the defender's season could well be over already.

Mendy travelled to Barcelona this week to see a specialist regarding his injury, and will now go under the knife on Friday - facing months on the sidelines.

The news poses huge problems for Guardiola, who is now without a dedicated left back. City's midweek match against Shakhtar Donetsk saw Fabian Delph fill in Mendy's position, and the only other suitable option ahead of the club's weekend encounter with Chelsea comes in the form of natural right back Danilo.

According to the Mirror, City will now delve into the January transfer market to find a left back in Mendy's absence - with fears growing that his recovery could keep him out until the end of the season.