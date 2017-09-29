Birmingham Appoint Steve Cotterill as New Boss After Missing Out on First Choice Candidate

Birmingham City have appointed Steve Cotterill as the managerial successor to Harry Redknapp on a two-and-a-half-year deal. However, the decision to re-hire the Blues' former assistant manager, only after Aitor Karanka's rejected the post, according to Daily Telegraph journalist, John Percy.

The Blues parted company with ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Redknapp midway through September following a torrid run of form which left the Midlands side firmly in the Championship bottom three.

53-year-old Cotterill, who was installed as assistant manager under Redknapp at St Andrew's for the final three games of last season initially decided against keeping on his role for the 2017/18 season after declaring his ambition to be a number one.

Cotterill having got his wish to return to management will be backed-up by Lee Carsley, who has been overseeing proceedings in the wake of Redknapp's sacking, in which Birmingham have secured four points from two games.

"A lot of quality candidates applied for the manager position and we underwent a very, very careful and meticulous process of selection", Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren told Sky Sports following the appointment.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

"We have every faith in Steve Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share.





"We are also delighted that Lee Carsley will be Steve's assistant manager and, with the rest of the management team, we are excited about the future prospects, we are sure they can do a great job."

It was believed that former Middlesbrough boss Karanka was also in the frame for the position, while Daily Telegraph journalist Percy claimed, via his official Twitter account, that the 44-year-old actually turned down the chance to lead Birmingham.