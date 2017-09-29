Tottenham Training Bomb Scare Turns Out to Be for Nothing More Than Piece of Metal
A bomb disposal unit paid a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Bullsmoor Lane on Friday after a suspicious object was discovered.
Said object was suspected to be an unexploded WWII bomb, but it was later determined that it was just a piece of metal.
Spurs staff, as well as various surrounding residents, were evacuated while the professionals got to work. And fortunately, the object was reported as being harmless.
“An unidentified piece of metal was unearthed on the Training Centre site earlier this afternoon and, as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police cordoned off the surrounding area," a source told the Sun (H/T the Mirror).
“The incident was cleared shortly after as the object was found to hold no danger.”
A statement from the Met Police read: “Police in Enfield were called at approximately 15:06hrs on Friday, 29 September to Bullsmoor Lane, EN1 after a suspected WWII ordnance was uncovered in the Tottenham Hotspur training ground."