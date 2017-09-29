Charlton Manager Reveals He's Received Phone Calls From Premier League Clubs About Star Defender

Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson has admitted that the club have received strong interest from the Premier League regarding Ezri Konsa, the Addicks' promising centre-back.

Last January saw Charlton part ways with Ademola Lookman. The attacker joined top flight outfit Everton for a reported fee of around £11m, and Robinson has hinted that the same thing could happen with English starlet Konsa.

"We’re getting phone calls about Ez from Premier League clubs," Robinson claims, according to News Shopper.

"They’ve been asking for a price tag. We’ve got a high one. The boy won’t go until they meet our criteria.

"It’s the same with Ademola Lookman. My argument is if we sell players, there has to be money put back into the team to go forward, otherwise you’re devaluing your own team."

However, this time around, Robinson seems determined to reinvest any money received for the defender - who has been linked with Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal - into his playing squad; something that didn't happen with Ademola's fee.

Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town - Sky Bet League One Pete Norton/GettyImages

"The Ademola money went for more infrastructural reasons. Did I like that as a manager? No. But we have to have a base at this academy that makes great players for the next 10, 15, 20 years. I want to make sure it’s not about a selfish immediate gain.

"But I think if Ezri Konsa goes, people have to be aware we’ve done it before with Ademola.

"[But] we have to have an injection to make this team better again. There’s a difference now where we’re starting to build ourselves."

Charlton are currently seventh in League One, and will be hoping that any money to be made on Konsa will help the club towards a strong promotion push.