Chelsea Face Injury Scare as Alavaro Morata Could Miss Crucial Manchester City Visit

Chelsea could be without star striker Alvaro Morata for their Premier League clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this weekend, with the frontman spotted limping following Wednesday night's dramatic 2-1 away win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Blues' midweek fight back, netting the equaliser following Antoine Griezmann's penalty which put the hosts ahead, before Michy Batshuayi sealed all three points in the final minute of second-half stoppage time.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, the night wasn't all positive for the London club, with Evening Standard journalist Simon Johnson reporting, via his official Twitter account, that the Spain international was struggling to walk following the victory.





It was then reported in The Times on Friday that Morata's injury would be assessed by the Chelsea medical staff ahead of the visit of Manchester City, with the hope he is able to overcome the niggle and feature in what could be a season-defining fixture.

Blues boss Antonio Conte will be praying the club's record singing is available to take to the field from the start, considering the Spaniard's already impressive impact in English football.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man has netted seven goals during his seven appearances in all competitions since his summer switch, including a hat-trick at Stoke City during his last Premier League outing.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, if the 24-year-old is not fit enough to play a major role on Saturday, the Italian manager is able to call on midweek match-winner Batshuayi, who has scored five in his six club showings this term.