Didier Deschamps Reveals Why He Omitted Man Utd Attacker Anthony Martial From France Squad

France international manager Didier Deschamps has admitted that the omission of Anthony Martial from his side's duo of upcoming World Cup qualifiers was one made out of choice, but has urged the Manchester United forward to continue to give him selection headaches.





The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine run of form recently, netting five goals and notching three assists to far this season, and has received two man-of-the-match awards thanks to his recent performances against Burton Albion and CSKA Moscow.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

However, this did not seem to be enough for the 48-year-old, who has continued to not select the pacy attacker for almost a year, stating he needs to see him in the starting line-up more often as that is when he believes the Red Devils man is most effective.

"He’s a player who’s probably better when he starts than when he comes on", Deschamps said at a press conference following the announcement of his squad selection, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"A bit like [Alexandre] Lacazette. All 24 players want to start. Anthony is much better, he’s decisive. The last game [at CSKA] highlights what he can do. He’s getting back to a good level. He’s more used by [Jose] Mourinho.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"He could have been in the squad. It’s a choice. He was there during the Euros, he went through a tough time, which he got over. I can only tell him to continue to make me think about him."

Martial was substituted due to injury during Manchester United's 4-1 win over CSKA in midweek, however seemed to have recovered by the time he arrived back home following the victory.

The 21-year-old's start in Moscow was just his fourth in 12 appearances so far this campaign, showing signs that even though Mourinho is placing more trust in his talented youngster, he is still not first choice at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This may prove a problem for the Frenchman if a similar pattern continues, with Deschamps stating that a first XI role is more suited meaning the attacker may begin to look elsewhere in order to secure guaranteed first-team game-time.