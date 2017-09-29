Duo Give West Ham Massive Injury Boost Ahead of 'Crucial' Match Against Swansea This Weekend

West Ham duo Michaeil Antonio and Manuel Lanzini are both set to return to the squad for this weekend's clash against Swansea at the London Stadium - giving Slaven Bilic some much needed good news after a troublesome start to the season.

Lanzini has missed the last month with a knee injury - and the Hammers have been missing the creativity that the Argentine brings to the squad. However, it appears that the 24-year-old is set to make a return this weekend (likely from the bench), giving West Ham a much needed boost after a poor start to the season.

"Lanzini is back in the squad," Bilic told reporters ahead of the weekend match (via ESPN).

"And Michail Antonio's injury wasn't that bad. There was always a chance he would be available for Swansea and it was like that."

Antonio limped off the pitch in last weekend's 3-2 loss against Tottenham after suffering a groin injury, but his speed recovery will sit well with Hammers fans.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Croatian manager has outlined just how important their upcoming game against the Swans is, labelling the tie as "crucial":

"It's very important to get a win," he added. "Three points would lift us a few places up the table, give us confidence, stability and good motivation. I would call it crucial."

Lanzini and Co currently sit 18th in the Premier League with only four points from their opening six matches. However, a win could boost them as high 13th depending on other results.

On the other hand, Paul Clement will be determined to get his Swansea side back to winning ways after going three matches in a row without picking up three points.