Ex-Arsenal Star Challenges Southgate to Unlock Harry Kane's Full Potential for England

Former Arsenal centre half Martin Keown believes England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to unlock Harry Kane's full potential at international level.

Kane has continued his goalscoring habits this season, most recently with a Champions League hat-trick against APOEL on Tuesday night. With nine goals in eight games this season, Kane looks set to be in contention for a third consecutive Premier League golden boot.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed that to be crowned as one of the best players in the world, Kane still needs to perform on the international stage. For this to happen, Keown believes Southgate needs to change the way England play in order to facilitate the kind of form Kane produces every week for Spurs.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, “What made someone like Johan Cruyff so great was that he performed at the highest level for both club and country.

“Gareth Southgate has got to find a way to replicate Kane’s stunning performances with England.

“Yes, Kane has scored five goals in his last four caps but Southgate needs to think bigger ahead of the World Cup this summer.

“How does he make Kane prosper in Russia? With Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier there are plenty of Tottenham players who will be in contention for the World Cup squad — not forgetting Kyle Walker who until the summer was a teammate of Kane’s."

“To get the best from Kane, Southgate needs to get England playing with the same intensity as Tottenham.”

Should Southgate and England find a way to fully utilise Kane, England will have one of the most prolific strikers in the world spearheading their attack come the World Cup in 2018.