Former Footballer Tragically Shot & Killed While Coaching Children in Colombia

Former Millonarios star Jair Abonia was tragically shot and killed while coaching children in Jamundi, Colombia.

The 53-year-old was murdered at around 15:30 in the view of the children he was coaching, according to The Sun. Reports suggest that he was shot three times, while the shooter accompanied by another individual.

As yet, it is unknown who committed the horrific act, while the people of Colombia are left mourning the loss of the ex-player.

Abonia was most famous for his stint at Colombian club Millonarios. However, he played for many clubs across South America throughout his career. His career started in Cucuta in 1986 and finishing with Venezuelan club Trujillanos de Venezuela in 2001, where he earned cult status after scoring 39 times in 299 appearances.

Millonarios tweeted regarding the loss of their former player, saying: "Millionaires FC deeply regrets the death of our former player Jair Abonía. Peace in his grave and strength to his family. RIP."

His final club Trujillanos also expressed their sadness at the loss of Abonia, tweeting: "@trufc expresses it's deep sorrow at the death of former player Jair Abonia and sends its more sense and condolences to his family and colleagues."

A player adored by the fans of the clubs he played for, and the last thing he was doing before his life came to an unfortunate end was passing his skill and experience on to the children of Jamundi, Colombia.





The memory of Abonia will be surely celebrated throughout Colombia and the entire continent of South America.