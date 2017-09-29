Former Man City Star Names the Players Who Could Step Up in Sergio Aguero's Injury Absence

Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov has picked two players to step up and shine during Sergio Aguero's absence.

The Manchester City forward is reported to have suffered a fractured rib following a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday night and could be out for the next two months.

Sergio Aguero has a fractured rib after being involved in car accident in the Netherlands; could miss eight weeks. https://t.co/8notRy0cgM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2017

And Dickov, who played at City in two spells between 1996 and 2008, reckons Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva can fill in the void.

“Sergio Aguero is an outstanding player and one of the best number 9’s in the world," Dickov said in an exclusive interview with Betsafe. "Even though they’ll miss him, the fact that City have strength in-depth this season and a player like Gabriel Jesus.

"He’s just phenomenal for a 20 year-old, he’s come in and when he’s played, he’s got assists and goals. That’s possible the one thing they’ve not had before to back-up Aguero. In behind they have so many options with David Silva, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva who’s outstanding but can’t get in the team.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"With Jesus as the number 9, it will give Bernardo Silva the chance to shine. I can see them going with the one up top but Pep has so many options, they can still win games with different formations. They’ve got the players that can hurt teams anywhere on the pitch.”

Aguero's injury comes at possibly the worst time for City, who are to face Antonio Conte's in form Chelsea side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. But the former player and manager has predicted a win for the Manchester outfit.

"Huge game to be putting a marker down," he added. City were unlucky last year in both games but I just feel this year with the amount of attacking options they have I don’t think Chelsea can handle it. I think there will be goals for both sides but City just have the edge. 3-2 City."

