Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Huddersfield Town have been one of the Premier League's dark horses early on in the new campaign.

Having been condemned to relegation by many before they had even kicked a ball, David Wagner's side have surprised many, picking up nine points from their opening six games and remaining undefeated at home.

On the opposite side of the coin however, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side have been formidable across all competitions so far and are yet to fail to win when on the road.

As the Londoners travel to the north of England this Saturday, they will be hoping to overcome Huddersfield and continue their 100% away record.

Classic Encounter

Saturday's match will mark the first meeting between Tottenham and Huddersfield since their League Cup clash in the 1972/73 season, the season after Huddersfield were relegated to the second tier of English football.

The match was played at White Hart Lane in front of an official attendance of 21,422 people. On the day, Spurs were able to progress to the third round of the League Cup, beating Huddersfield 2-1 thanks to goals from Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean.

However, perhaps the most scintillating meeting between the two sides came in September of the 1925/26 season, when Spurs hosted the Terriers for the seventh time in their history.

The match ended 5-5 and remains the highest scoring match between the two sides, played in the season Huddersfield went on to win their third successive Division One title.

Key Battle





Jonas Lossl vs Harry Kane

Danish keeper Jonas Lossl has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League, maintaining one of the best defensive records in the Premier League, keeping four clean sheets from six league games.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has been in fine form, finding the net five times in his last two games and taking his tally for the season to nine goals.

Since the 2014/15 season, Kane has been a mainstay in the Spurs squad, picking up two Premier League Golden Boots along the way, proving himself to be one of the world's deadliest strikers.

Team News

Spurs remain without the injured trio of Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama, but in their absence Mauricio Pochettino has managed his side well.

Moussa Sissoko has stepped into Wanyama's role admirably, while Ben Davies has proved himself to be capable of holding down a starting position at left wing-back.

The dismissal of Ivorian defender Serge Aurier in Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham United will see the new recruit miss the trip to Yorkshire, with Kieran Trippier likely to play in his place.

Huddersfield are one of the few teams in the Premier League not to be overburdened with suspensions or injuries, with the only player currently out of action being Slovenian centre-back Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in March this year.

Potential Huddersfield XI: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Kachunga, Mooy, Hogg, Ince, Mounie, Depoitre

Potential Tottenham XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Sissoko, Dier, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Prediction

Tottenham have been formidable away from home this season, picking up wins in each of their trips away from Wembley across all competitions.

Subsequently, they will be keen to keep that record going and pick up another three points on the road. With Harry Kane in good form and firing on all cylinders, it could be difficult for Huddersfield to maintain their unbeaten home record.

While Huddersfield have one of the league's best defensive records, they have yet to face off against the likes of Spurs, who are capable of challenging for the league title this season.

As a result, they may resign themselves to defeat early on or try to settle for a point as their attack has been lacking this season and the Spurs defence is as impressive as ever.

The Terriers are yet to be beaten at home and Spurs haven't yet dropped any points on their travels.

Something has to give, and looking at how well Spurs have been performing recently it would be hard to foresee anything other than a victory for the north London side.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Tottenham Hostpur