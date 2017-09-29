Isco Reveals Huge Hopes for Immensely Talented Real Madrid Teammate Marco Asensio

Real Madrid star Isco has revealed just how high the hopes at the Bernabeu are for young team-mate Marco Asensio in the future, suggesting that the 21-year-old has all the potential to become the best player in the world in due course.

Having joined Real from boyhood club Mallorca in 2014, Asensio enjoyed a fine first season in the first-team after spending time on loan at Espanyol.

He capped off 2016/17 by scoring in the Champions League final and has continued on that sharp upward trajectory at the start of 2017/18. If he stays on the current path, club and country colleague Isco has no reason to believe why the sky can't be the limit.

"He is the youngest player with the biggest potential in the world," Isco told Marca.

Asensio's expected new long-term contract with Real was confirmed this week. The fresh deal will tie him to the club until 2023 and is the buyout clause is thought to have been set at €500m.

On the separate subject of Real's recent difficulties in La Liga, Isco acknowledged that it has been a difficult start - Los Blancos trail leaders Barcelona by seven points already after winning only half of their opening six games - but is hopeful things will improve.

At the very least, Real claimed a Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund this week that should serve to boost confidence ahead of facing Espanyol in domestic action.

"For us it was very important to win in Dortmund," Isco said.

"The results in the league have been bad. There are positive spins, everyone sees that we have chances, but we are missing the end product."