Jose Mourinho Refuses Autograph Before Getting Fan Kicked Out of Hotel Whilst in Russia

Jose Mourinho has been videoed refusing to sign an autograph for a fan before getting her kicked out of the hotel that the Portuguese manager was staying in ahead of Manchester United's Champions League tie with CSKA Moscow.

The video shows Mourinho desperately trying to avoid the 23-year-old Leisan Halilova before instructing security to remove fans from the lobby of the Radisson Hotel on Wednesday.

According to the Sun (where the video is available to view), Mourinho was headed out for a stroll ahead of his side's European tie, but swiftly decided to turn back and head to his room when greeted by adorning fans.

The girl in question, Halilova, has spoken to the Sun; admitting that she was made to feel uncomfortable by the 54-year-old: "To be honest, I am not one of those women who runs after men." Halilova stated. "But today I was called mad and was told that I am disturbing everybody."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, she went on to say how her love for the world renowned football boss has not been damaged after revealing that she also met Mourinho in her home city of Kazan when he was managing Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Wednesday's antics didn't seem to hinder Mourinho as he led his team to an impressive 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

A brace from star striker Romelu Lukaku either side of Anthony Martial's 18th minute handed United a 3-0 lead heading into half time before Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it 4-0 to the away side on 57 minutes.

The mood was spoiled a little when Moscow's Konstantin Kuchaev pulled one back for the home team in the closing minutes of the match. However, it wasn't enough to smear the impressively dominant performance from the Red Devils.