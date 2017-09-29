Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Paul Pogba as being a 'long-term' injury worry, grouping the Frenchman together with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

It likely suggests that Pogba, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Champions League win over Basel earlier this month, won't therefore return to action until Ibrahimovic or Rojo do in December at the earliest.

Mourinho's verdict appears to line up with reports from earlier on Friday that United were fearing Pogba to be sidelined for at least seven more weeks from now until some time after the scheduled international break in mid-November.

"He's injured. He cannot play tomorrow and it's not an injury that I can have the hope like I can have with Valencia or Jones," Mourinho told the gathered media when quizzed about the £89m star during his weekly press conference on Friday.

"With [Valencia and Jones], I have the hope to see them training and to have a positive answer. For long-term injuries, I don't speak about them, so Ibra, Pogba, Rojo and these players, I don't think about them", the boss further explained.

Pogba's absence and the recent niggle suffered by Marouane Fellaini have opened the door for Ander Herrera to return to the side after spending the early weeks of the season on the bench.

The Spaniard was voted United's Player of the Year by fans after an impressive 2016/17.

But the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, as well as rumours that he had a fall out with Mourinho in April over a guest he invited to the training ground with supposed ties to Europa League opponent Celta Vigo, had seen him fall down the pecking order.