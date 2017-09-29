Soccer

Liverpool Legend Michael Owen Makes Prediction Ahead of Newcastle's Clash With Liverpool

41 minutes ago

Michael Owen has revealed that he is backing Liverpool to beat Newcastle in Sunday's late kick-off. 

The BT Sport pundit told BetVictor: "I have fond memories of St James’ Park and scored a hat-trick for Liverpool in the corresponding fixtures back in 1998. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"The Reds saved bookmakers a fortune midweek but I expect Liverpool to bounce back when travelling to Newcastle on Sunday."


Victory at the King Power Stadium in a five-goal thriller over Leicester saw them overcome a strong performance from the opposition to claim all three points. However midweek Liverpool had to settle for a draw in Russia against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, leaving them on two points from as many games and sat in third in their group. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Newcastle have also had a fairly good start to the Premier League season, picking up nine points from their opening six matches. These include very big wins against the likes of Swansea and Stoke, both teams that will likely be competing for similar positions to Newcastle. 


The issue with Newcastle so far this season is lack of a true goalscorer. Their top scorers so far in the Premier League have been Jamaal Lascelles and Aleksander Mitrovic. Lascelles is a centre back and Mitrovic has only played 123 minutes for Newcastle this season. 


Joselu is misfiring and Dwight Gayle is only really getting a look-in from off the bench nowadays. So Michael Owen's prediction may come true if Liverpool keep their decent form and Newcastle's forwards still can't find their shooting boots. 

