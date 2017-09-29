Man Utd Reportedly Fear Paul Pogba Is Still at Least 7 More Weeks Away From Comeback

Manchester United reportedly fear that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba will not return from injury before the November international break, suggesting it could still be as many as seven weeks from now before he is back on the pitch.

It had been hoped that Pogba, who picked up a hamstring problem in a Champions League game against Basel a fortnight ago, would be able to return soon after the October international break.

But, according to Daily Telegraph, United staff are concerned that he won't be ready to play by the time the club faces reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on 5th November - the last game before domestic football pauses again for a round of internationals.

United are said to consulted the same Finnish specialist who recently operated on €105m Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, but it is thought that Pogba's condition is less severe.

The club has so far been reluctant to put any kind of timeframe on Pogba's return to the pitch.

His continued absence will remain a huge blow, though. The Frenchman had started the season in fine form and was at the heart of things as United topped the Premier League table in earliest weeks of the new campaign.

United have games against Everton (4-0), Southampton (1-0) and CSKA Moscow (4-1) without him since, but a player of his quality always has the potential to make a difference in tight fixtures.

United return to domestic action this weekend as Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford. The Eagles are yet to take a single point from six Premier League games this season, or even score a goal.