Man Utd Star's Strong European Performances May Not Be Enough to Earn Start Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial faces the possibility of starting this weekend's clash against Crystal Palace on the bench, despite displaying a hugely impressive performance in the Champions League this week.

The Red Devils travelled to Russia in order to face off against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday night, and Martial was one of the stand out performers during United's 4-1 win.

Scoring one himself, and playing a part in the other three resulted in the Frenchman leaving a big impression, despite hobbling off the field before full time with a knock - and the 21-year-old even earned himself praise from boss Jose Mourinho.

"I think the game adapted to his qualities, the way we play adapted to his qualities too," Mourinho said after the match, as quoted by the Telegraph.

"He had a lot of freedom and lots of support and lots of quality around him too. His contribution was good, but he couldn’t play 90 minutes."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, according to Oliver Kay of the Times, this performance may not have been enough to earn Martial a start against Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Martial isn't the only United player who has been impressing his Portuguese manager in recent weeks. The likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have also been catching his eye - not to mention Romelu Lukaku (who has now scored 10 goals in nine games for the club) and Marcus Rashford.

As a result, it is unlikely to see the Frenchman start at the weekend - especially considering his aggravated thigh that saw him limp off in Moscow.