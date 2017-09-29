Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Reported to Have Suffered Broken Ribs in Amsterdam Car Accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is reported to have been involved in a car crash in Amsterdam that has allegedly left him with suspected broken ribs that could keep the star out of action for a number of weeks for both club and country.

The rumours of Aguero's involvement are yet to be officially confirmed, but news broke in Argentina overnight and former club Independiente have wished the player a speedy recovery via Twitter.

Dutch police have confirmed only that two people were injured in a car accident and taken to hospital, but have not revealed identities of those involved.

ESPN in Argentina cite sources within Aguero's 'intimate circle' to suggest that the City star was travelling in a taxi to Amsterdam airport to take a flight back to Manchester ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

Pictures that have emerged appear to show that the car crashed into a post. It is stated that Aguero was wearing a seatbelt, but that he is still thought to have fractured ribs as a result of the impact.

@maluma . Gracias por la invitación !! 👌🏽 A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Aguero is believed to have been in Amsterdam to attend the concert of Colombian singer Maluma, earlier posting an image of his himself with the performer on Instagram.

It is suggested that he could miss as much as six to eight weeks of action.

Not only would that rule him out of a number of crucial City games between now and the end of November, he is also all but certain to miss Argentina's final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador next month.

Argentina's hopes of reaching the World Cup next summer are in serious doubt after a poor qualifying campaign. They currently occupy fifth place in the South American standings, only good enough for an intercontinental playoff place, but face competition even for that from Chile.

City have already been hit with the news this week that £50m summer signing Benjamin Mendy will miss several months after suffering knee ligament damage.