Soccer

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview: Team News, Predictions, Key Man & More

11 minutes ago

Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Saturday as top of the league meets bottom. 

The Red Devils will attempt to continue their unbeaten run against Roy Hodgson's deflated Palace.

United beat a tough Southampton last time out in the Premier League before despatching CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, while Crystal Palace remain bottom of the table, without a win or a goal.

Former England boss Hodgson was recently appointed after the Frank de Boer debacle, but he is yet to secure a point from his first two games.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Team News

Paul Pogba is still sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Marouane Fellaini is unlikely to feature due to an injury sustained in a collision with Southampton's Shane Long last weekend. 

Michael Carrick is also absent and Phil Jones looks set to miss a second game in a row but Antonio Valencia should be back after sitting out the trip to Moscow to recover from a knee issue.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game early with a slight muscle complaint and could be rested.

Crystal Palace's Timothy Fosu-Mensah will not be able to play as he is currently on loan from United. Christian Benteke has been ruled out for six weeks after suffering ligament damage against Manchester City and therefore leaves Palace without a recognised forward. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With the growing problems facing Hodgson in the attacking department, Palace are said to want Carlton Cole but Bakary Sako is likely to deputise on Saturday.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.


Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Puncheon, Schlupp, Sako.

Key Man


Romelu Lukaku will once again be the key man in this fixture. His pace, strength and goalscoring talent has been too much for all six teams he has faced in the league this season. 

This, alongside Palace having the joint worst defensive record in the league alongside West Ham, will fall into Lukaku's favour massively. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the Belgian take the match ball home for the first time this season.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

Prediction

Manchester United are in scintillating form and nothing looks like changing any time soon, even with the injuries to Pogba and Fellaini.

Crystal Palace are weak and deflated after losing all six games this season and conceding five to Manchester City last weekend and this fixture against the red side of Manchester looks likely to be another goal fest. 

Considering United put four past West Ham, Swansea and Everton, all of whom are more solid defensively than Palace, the scoreline to be expected may be over the five goal margin.

Prediction: Manchester United 6-0 Crystal Palace

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters