Morata Names Teammate as 'One of the 3 Best in the World' & Explains Why it's Easy to Play Together

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is enjoying a blossoming on-field relationship with Eden Hazard, describing it as 'easy' to play with the Belgian because of the quality he brings to the team.





Hazard has returned to the team in recent weeks after suffering a broken foot while on international duty in June, while Morata seems to have got even better during that time after already making a promising start to his Chelsea career back in August.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"It's not difficult playing with this kind of player," the Spaniard is widely reported to have said of his world class colleague.

Many have tipped Hazard to be a future Ballon d'Or winner and Morata is putting him up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano right now.

"He's one of the three best players in the world. It's easy for me playing with him," he said.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Morata, who was close to joining Manchester United in the summer until the Old Trafford pulled the plug on the deal with Real Madrid to chase Romelu Lukaku instead, also described himself as being 'very happy' at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions in only seven appearances so far, excluding a cameo debut in the Community Shield, and jointly leads the Premier League scoring charts alongside Sergio Aguero and the aforementioned Lukaku with six.

Morata cites the faith that Chelsea had in him for his eventual move to Stamford Bridge.

"I came to Chelsea because one club and one coach believed in me," he said.

The 2014 and 2017 Champions League winner will be looking to put his name on the score-sheet again this weekend when Chelsea face title rivals Manchester City on Saturday evening.