Neymar Tips 'Mature' PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe as Future Ballon d'Or Winner

Neymar has praised the impact that Kylian Mbappe has had at Paris Saint-Germain just one month into his season-long loan from title rivals Monaco.

The new Les Parisiens recruits have struck up a blossoming partnership on and off the field after they both moved to the French capital in the summer transfer window.

Neymar was the recipient of a truly superb assist from Mbappe in the 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and, speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian superstar claimed that the wonderkid striker had everything necessary to go on and win the coveted Ballon d'Or award before too long.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He said: "I feel privileged to be playing alongside him. He's only a boy, but he's a great player.

"On the field you see that he seems to have 30 years' worth of experience. He is a player who will be working hard ahead and will fight for the Ballon d'Or."

Mbappe was heavily linked with moving to Spain with giants Real Madrid all summer long before a shock late intervention from PSG saw him trade Stade Louis II for Parc de Princes.

The 18-year-old, who will have the chance to complete a £165m permanent transfer next summer, has taken like a duck to water for his new side with two goals and an assist registered in his first four games for Unai Emery's team.

Mbappe's performances have been lauded by all and sundry and many fans, pundits and media outlets are now claiming that PSG's front three of the France international, Neymar and Edinson Cavani could make the French heavyweights dark horse for this season's Champions League.

Neymar and Mbappe could both next in action in PSG's home clash with Bordeaux on Saturday.

