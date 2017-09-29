Paul Merson Predicts Tricky Test for Tottenham During Saturday's Trip to Huddersfield

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Huddersfield will provide Tottenham Hotspur with a tough test when Spurs travel to the John Smith's Stadium at Saturday lunchtime. However, he has also backed the North Londoners' overwhelming class to eventually bear through.

The Terriers are yet to lose at home this season, with the Yorkshire side picking up five points from the three ties they have hosted.

Boss David Wagner has instilled a hardworking mentality into his side and the Soccer Saturday panelist believes this could cause Spurs problems.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, Merson is adamant that Tottenham's sheer strength will be too much for Huddersfield to handle, predicting that the midweek Champions League victors will eventually leave with all three points.





"Huddersfield are coming up against a different kettle of fish this weekend but they do work hard and that will shock Spurs, but in the end the visitor's quality will tell," the pundit wrote for Sky.

Spurs have scored 11 goals on the road in all competitions so far this term, with seven of those coming courtesy of star-striker Harry Kane - who the 49-year-old former Arsenal attacking midfielder believes will prove the difference once again.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Harry Kane is absolutely flying at the moment and Huddersfield won't have come up against anyone like that yet", Merson added. "I don't see how they will be able to contain him."