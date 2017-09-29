Soccer

Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 7

It's that time of the week again! Time to get drafting your team and making some transfers as the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures rapidly approaches.


The weekend's biggest match is the tussle between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday, while Huddersfield host Tottenham earlier in the day before Liverpool travel to Newcastle on Sunday.


There are plenty of chances to score points, but what players should you target to get your team a large points haul?

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot


Petr Cech - The Arsenal stopper kept out West Brom on Monday and will be expected to turn in a similar performance against Brighton.

David de Gea - The Spaniard has five clean sheets from his six Premier League games so far this season and has been one of the best goalkeepers in England this year.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Who's Not


Jonas Lossl - Huddersfield have been frugal at the back but, with Harry Kane is spectacular form, it'll take a miracle for the Terries to keep Tottenham quiet.

Kasper Schmeichel - The Dane is without a clean sheet in four games and that run could extend to five during Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot


Antonio Valencia - Manchester United should almost certainly keep a clean sheet at home to Crystal Palace, and Valencia will be expected to start the match at right-back.

Hector Bellerin - The Spaniard helped Arsenal keep out West Brom on Monday and will be looking to do the same when the Gunners entertain Brighton on Sunday.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Who's Not


Jamaal Lascelles - The centre-back has picked up plenty of points already this season but will do well to stop Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah from scoring on Sunday.

Leighton Baines - The left-back has no assists so far this season and kept his only clean sheet of the league campaign on the opening day against Stoke.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot


Leroy Sane - The Germany international has been in sizzling form as of late and was inspired again against Crystal Palace, scoring once and grabbing two assists.

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool's magician is truly back to his best, scoring a wicked free-kick against Leicester and also netting in the Champions League at Spartak Moscow.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Who's Not


Mesut Ozil - It seems as though Arsene Wenger may have decided Ozil no longer warrants a place in his strongest Arsenal team, a theory which was visible in his decision to bench the former Real Madrid midfielder against West Brom on Monday night.

Aaron Mooy - The goals have dried up for Huddersfield in recent weeks and Mooy hasn't been able to contribute going forwards for the Terriers.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot 


Harry Kane - Just get him in. Seriously, if you haven't got the Tottenham striker, what the bloody hell are you playing at?

Jamie Vardy - The England international looks set for another season of heavy goalscoring and will be looking to improve on his current tally of five Premier League goals with a strike at Bournemouth.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Who's Not


Tomer Hemed - The Israeli was the match-winner against Newcastle but has been handed a three-match ban for stamping on DeAndre Yedlin.


Christian Benteke - He hasn't scored any goals so far this season and now Benteke is expected to be out of action for up to two months, thanks to a knee injury.

