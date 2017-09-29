Soccer

Ross McCormack Joins A-League Side Melbourne City FC on Three Month Loan Deal

33 minutes ago

Melbourne City have announced the signing of Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack as a replacement for the injured Bruno Fornaroli.

The 31-year-old will spend three months in Australia on loan from the Villans in order to fill in for the A-League side's injured Uruguayan forward, and Melbourne head coach Warren Joyce seems keen to get McCormack started at the club:

“Losing Bruno to injury was difficult as he is an important player given his stature and ability within our team." Joyce told the club's official website.

"But we were proactive in immediately seeking out a replacement and having seen Ross’ performances, we believe he can provide an avenue and a strong attacking option for us.

"I’m sure the fans will be excited by Ross’ potential and we hope to get him right and available as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Scottish international (who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest) is relishing the challenge that Australia hands him:

"I’m here to do a job for the team, support my teammates, work hard for the manager and represent the Club in the right manner." He said ahead of the move.

"Hopefully I can show the fans what I can offer the team and I’m very excited about being able to represent this city and its fans at a great Club!"

After plying his trade at the likes of Rangers, Motherwell, Cardiff City, Leeds United and Fulham as well as Villa and Forest; McCormack has racked up an impressive 412 career appearances, finding the back of the net 137 times.

