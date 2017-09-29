West Brom Outcast Nacer Chadli Looks Set for First Team Return Following Summer Turmoil

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nacer Chadli needs to prove himself to his teammates once again, after refusing to attend the club's pre-season training camp this summer according to reports.

Pulls is keen to bring the 28-year-old back into the fold ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford at the Hawthorns this weekend, but according The Mirror some of Chadli's teammates still need to be won over after his summer issues.





The Belgium international netted six times for the Midlands club last year (one more than the entire squad have been able to manage so far this time around), and the 59-year-old manager is preparing to turn to his £13m man again for some offensive output.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“I’ve got something in my mind I want to use and I think it will suit the players we’ve got", the Pulis said. “But I want them all fit first and then we can knuckle down and nail it down.”

However, reports claim Chadli - who hasn't played in the Premier League yet in 2017/18 - may receive an unwelcome return by some of the dressing room, after refusing to attend the club's training trip to Austria in July.

The winger instead focused his attempts on securing a move away from the Baggies, but after his attempts came to no avail he is now keen to gain regular game-time again ahead of next summer's World Cup.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man's only appearance this term came in his side's 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup last month.