West Brom vs Watford: History, Key Battles, Team News and More

West Brom have slipped down to 12th after a strong start to the season, having drawn and lost two of their last four games. Manager Tony Pulis will be looking to right some wrongs after defeat to Arsenal, as his side return to the Hawthorns against an in-form side.

Despite a 0-6 humbling by table-toppers Man City, Watford have maintained a strong start to the season which has left them sitting behind Tottenham and Liverpool only on goal difference, in sixth place.

Marco Silva will look to record yet another away win after beating Bournemouth, Southampton and Swansea.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Saturday's meeting.

Classic Encounter

West Brom 3-1 Watford - Premier League (2016)

In one of only four matches between the two at Premier League level, West Brom took the spoils last year with a 3-1 win. Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt put them 2-0 up at half time.

Christian Kabasele answered back in the second half to keep things interesting, but Roberto Pereyra's red card late on essentially decided it. West Brom moved up to sixth at Christmas.

Key Battles





Gareth Barry vs Etienne Capoue





The man with the most Premier League appearances ever will need to call on his experience to deal with Watford's Etienne Capoue.

The Watford midfielder likes to bomb forward and has formed an uncompromising partnership with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Barry cannot let the Hornets express their physicality.

Ahmed Hegazi vs Andre Gray





A new arrival each for these clubs will be pitted against one another on Saturday, as Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi attempts to keep Andre Gray from building up a run of goals.

The ex-Burnley striker scored his first goal for Watford against Swansea last Saturday, but his lack of finishes have not hurt the Hornets yet. Marco Silva needs reliable goalscoring.

Team News





Chris Brunt's calf strain may still be enough to rule him out of the squad for Saturday, but Jonny Evans is at least close to full fitness. Tony Pulis has warned him that he will have to earn a starting spot rather than walking his way back into the heart of the defence.

Nathaniel Chalobah has been joined by Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy on the shelf for knee surgery, which will rule him out of the Watford side for several months.

Predicted West Brom XI: Foster, Nyom, Hegazi, Dawson, Gibbs, McClean, Krychowiak, Barry, Phillips, Rodriguez, Robson-Kanu

Predicted Watford XI: Gomes, Femeina, Mariappa, Kabasene, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Carrillo, Cleverley, Richarlison, Gray

Prediction





Watford's confidence will be high after their recent successes on the road, whereas West Brom may see the match as something of a point to prove. Early on, Watford will fashion several chances to score.

However, Marco Silva's impressive run will be stalled as the Baggies fight back to snatch a draw.

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Watford