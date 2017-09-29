West Ham Dealt Another Injury Setback With Midfield Star Out of Key Swansea Clash

West Ham have confirmed that Pedro Obiang will be ruled out of their clash against Swansea on Saturday while he still recovers from injury.

The defensive midfielder was absent for the Hammers League Cup win over Bolton and was sorely missed during their 3-2 loss to Tottenham with a minor muscle injury preventing him from being match fit.

West Ham almost battled back from being three goals down against a 10-man Spurs but Mauricio Pochettino's side managed to hold out for the win.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

While the club's official website have ruled Obiang out, they did confirm that Manuel Lanzini will be available for selection to boost the Hammers' attack.

Slaven Bilic's side have been struggling at both ends of the pitch so far this season and Obiang was proving to be a dominant part of the side after he scored in their only league win of the season when they defeated Huddersfield 2-0 earlier this month. He was also a big part in the clean sheet West Ham secured in a goalless draw at West Brom.

With Andy Carroll still unable to play a full game and Lanzini's previous knee injury the side have been struggling to gain a foothold this season with Michail Antonio being forced off early against Tottenham also taking its toll.

Antonio will also be fit for the weekend and while Javier Hernandez is doing his best to keep the side contending in the Premier League the Hammers find themselves in 18th with just four points from six games.

However a home win against the Swans would elevate them to 14th leapfrogging the Welsh side in the process and would give them some daylight from the relegation zone as the club focuses on not becoming an early contender to go down.