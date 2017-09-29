Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Eden Hazard vs Kevin De Bruyne - Head to Head in Gameweek 6

The fixture list for the bigger teams in England's top flight is becoming more and more congested, as the return of the Champions League has had the heavyweights of the division keeping a close eye on the form and fitness of their key players.

Two of these heavyweights in particular, Chelsea and Manchester City, go head to head at Stamford Bridge this weekend following their midweek exploits in Europe's best club competition, with the former recording an extremely convincing 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

City, on the other hand, scraped to a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk (compared to their recent goal-laden form) and will hope to return to their free scoring ways in west London this Saturday.

Two of the Premier League's most creative forces will be up against each other in the aforementioned fixture, as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will look to orchestrate the attack for their respective clubs, but who should you choose for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team?

Form

Both Belgians come into the top of the table clash in contrasting form domestically. Hazard has only recently regained full fitness after a spell out injured, although the former Lille man looked back to his sharp self in Madrid on Wednesday, whilst De Bruyne has been pulling the strings of the league's best attack all season.

Fantasy points per game don't tell the whole story in all honesty, as Hazard is averaging 4.4 whilst his Belgian counterpart averages 12.4, despite their hugely contrasting minutes played.

Chelsea's usual source of creativity has registered zero goals and zero assists in the league so far, partly due to the fact that his three appearances so far have come from the bench, leaving him little time to make an impact.

City's string-puller has, on the other hand, been hugely influential in his side's excellent start to the season which has seen the Citizens score 21 goals in just six games, with De Bruyne directly contributing to three of them whilst scoring none himself.

Opposition

Saturday's fixture between the title chasers should be a cagey affair, in which the possibility of both teams cancelling each other out is a great one.

City boast the joint best defence in the league, conceding just twice along with their fierce rivals United, whilst also possessing the most prolific attack outright, scoring 21 times.

Chelsea can also boast a stern back line, conceding just five times, although their tally of 12 goals scored remains way off the Citizen's prolific form in front of goal.

Hazard has already wreaked havoc in this fixture, scoring home and away for the Blues against City last term on their way to the title, whilst De Bruyne remains relatively quiet when facing Antonio Conte's men.

Value

There is not much to choose between the two Belgians price wise, with Hazard just £2 cheaper than De Bruyne, who would set you back £25 were you to select him.

The former Lille man would, in that respect, be slightly more cost effective for your side if you were to choose him, as his return to full fitness and scintillating performance in midweek gives food for thought for plenty of managers for this weekend's fixture.

De Bruyne, whilst costing slightly more, is settled in the rhythm of playing and starting consistently in the league this season, and has a wealth of attacking movement ahead of him who could earn him an assist or free up space for the former Chelsea reject to possibly notch his first goal of the season

Whoever comes out on top remains far from obvious, although whoever gains the upper hand at Stamford Bridge this Saturday may see their efforts rewarded greatly come May.

