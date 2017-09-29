Soccer

Zinedine Zidane Considers Shock Move for German Winger After Summer Fallout With PSG

2 hours ago

German international Julian Draxler could be offered an escape route out of PSG after an uneventful stint at the French club. 

Since his move to PSG in January for £30m, the young winger hasn't been able to secure a spot in the starting lineup with the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Don Balon (via The Sun) report that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is extremely tempted with the prospect of signing Draxler. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Real Madrid have had a rough start to this La Liga season and could only scrape a 2-1 win against Alaves. Zidane wants to add depth to his attacking options. 

Despite already having a terrifying set of forwards in Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema, Asensio and Isco, Zidane hopes Draxler's versatility could prove vital in defending the League and Champions League. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Draxler was impressive in Euro 2016 for Germany and while he hasn't been a guaranteed starter for PSG sincer his move in January, he has been a key contributor and has even been involved as recently as UCL Gameweek 1, where he set up an own goal in PSG's win over Celtic. 

If any injuries were to occur throughout the season, or any of the current Madrid forwards happened to go through a bad spell of form, Draxler could be the perfect player to have in reserve. 

The German has played on the wing a lot for Germany and PSG, however played extremely well behind the striker as an attacking midfielder a few years ago at Wolfsburg and Schalke. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters