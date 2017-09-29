Zinedine Zidane Considers Shock Move for German Winger After Summer Fallout With PSG

German international Julian Draxler could be offered an escape route out of PSG after an uneventful stint at the French club.

Since his move to PSG in January for £30m, the young winger hasn't been able to secure a spot in the starting lineup with the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Don Balon (via The Sun) report that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is extremely tempted with the prospect of signing Draxler.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Real Madrid have had a rough start to this La Liga season and could only scrape a 2-1 win against Alaves. Zidane wants to add depth to his attacking options.

Despite already having a terrifying set of forwards in Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema, Asensio and Isco, Zidane hopes Draxler's versatility could prove vital in defending the League and Champions League.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Draxler was impressive in Euro 2016 for Germany and while he hasn't been a guaranteed starter for PSG sincer his move in January, he has been a key contributor and has even been involved as recently as UCL Gameweek 1, where he set up an own goal in PSG's win over Celtic.

If any injuries were to occur throughout the season, or any of the current Madrid forwards happened to go through a bad spell of form, Draxler could be the perfect player to have in reserve.

The German has played on the wing a lot for Germany and PSG, however played extremely well behind the striker as an attacking midfielder a few years ago at Wolfsburg and Schalke.