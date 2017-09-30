Soccer

Andreas Christensen Eager to Use Experience Against Man City to Impress Antonio Conte for Chelsea

20 minutes ago

Andreas Christensen is looking to impress Antonio Conte at Chelsea following his two-year loan spell with German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The young Dane made his first Premier League start for Chelsea in their 4-0 win over Stoke due to David Luiz's suspension, and has now featured in Chelsea's last four games in all competitions - starting in two of them.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 21-year-old who is finally getting his chance at Chelsea, is seemingly proof of the positive side of the Blues policy to loan out young players for extended periods.

Christensen spent two seasons at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, where he gained valuable aced Chelsea's Premier League opponents on Saturday Manchester City, who he faced four times during his loan spell.

Speaking to the Guardian about his past experiences against City whilst playing for Monchengladbach, he said: “They were Champions League matches, big games against the best players.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“It was what I wanted and good for me. But will it help me for this match? I don’t know because, now, they know more about me as well.


“It was two seasons at a high level. Chelsea kept looking after me, getting the videos and texting every day about how I was doing. Eddie Newton and Paulo Ferreira did a great job with me.

"Facing the strikers in the Bundesliga and two years in the Champions League as well got me so much experience. The club could not have done any more than they did in terms of helping me on the right path."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Chelsea will be looking to move level on points with Premier League pace setters City with a win on Saturday. However, with Pep Guardiola's men yet to lose a game this season, Christensen and his Chelsea side will have their work cut out if they want to walk away with all three points. 

