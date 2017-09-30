Arsenal Unlikely to Follow Up Interest in Juventus Star in January Transfer Window

Arsenal are reportedly not set to reignite their interest in a deal for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado in January, despite the 29-year-old being heavily linked with a move to the Emirates over the summer.





Cuadrado struggled to find his feet in the Premier League with Chelsea, making just 13 appearances for the Blues before joining Juventus on an initial loan deal in 2015, where he has since made over 70 appearances for the Italian outfit.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal never made a concrete offer to sign Cuadrado in the summer and as a result are not in the market for the winger in January.





However, the Old Lady did receive a number of offers for the Colombia international which included PSG - who identified Cuadrado as a potential replacement for Lucas Moura - and Roma, who were looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.

Despite their best efforts to start negotiations for the winger, Juventus boss Max Allegri ensured no deal eventuated as he informed the club's board that the former Chelsea man was too important to his side, and they should not relinquish him for any price.

29-year-old Cuadrado did reveal that he "never thought about leaving" Juventus despite reports which were linking him with a move away from Turin after reportedly having a €30m price-tag on his head.

Cuadrado has featured heavily for the Serie A giants so far this season, scoring one goal in seven appearances in all competitions.