Arsene Wenger Hails Fast Integration of Leading Man Alexandre Lacazette After Summer Move

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that striker Alexandre Lacazette wants to break goalscoring records.

Lacazette arrived at Arsenal in the summer for a club record fee from Lyon and has since showcased his goalscoring abilities. The Frenchman has scored four goals in six Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring in every home game.

He also broke a record against West Brom on Monday night after scoring both goals in Arsenal's 2-0 victory at home. The France international became the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home games for the club in the Premier league era. But after he was told about breaking the record, the 25-year-old claimed he wasn't 'especially looking for records'.

But ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday, Arsene Wenger has insisted that Lacazette is interested in breaking records just like any striker. Speaking to Arsenal's club website, the Arsenal manager said "I think every goalscorer is interested in records and I've not seen many who are indifferent to that".





Wenger continued by praising Arsenal's record signing for his form and how well he has adapted at the north London club - saying: "I think he is not shy on the pitch and he has adapted very well to the kind of game we want to play. You know we want to have the ball, we want to dictate the game, we want to combine at a quick pace.

"He can integrate into that type of game very well. He looks like he is coping every week better with the physical demands of the game, so I am quite pleased".



Lacazette will be now hoping to continue his goalscoring form at home against Brighton on Sunday, to help Arsenal get a valuable three points before the international break.