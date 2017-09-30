Bayern Chief May Lose Fingers After Shooting Himself With Rifle in Freak Hunting Accident

Bayern Munich financial officer Jan-Christian Dreesen has reportedly suffered a severe injury after accidentally firing a round into his own hand with a rifle on Thursday evening.





According to Yahoo Sports, who cite reports from Germany and Austria, the 50-year-old was walking to his car after a hunt in Austria when the weapon went off.

Bayern's financial director Jan-Christian Dreesen has been severely injured after being involved in an accident in Austria [ORF] pic.twitter.com/obfBxxRFNv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2017

Police told SID that a male hunter had severely injured himself, possibly losing some fingers.





"The hunter in question had his rifle over his shoulder, he walked over to his car, then a shot was released with his left hand over the barrel of the gun," said a police officer.

"The injuries to his fingers were severe and he may have lost some of them."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed as much via the club's official website, wishing his colleague a speedy recovery.

"Of course we were frightened when we heard the news," he said. "We're relieved that Jan-Christian is already on his way to get better. On behalf of Bayern Munich, I wish for my colleague to get well very soon."

