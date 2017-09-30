Soccer

Bayern Chief May Lose Fingers After Shooting Himself With Rifle in Freak Hunting Accident

an hour ago

Bayern Munich financial officer Jan-Christian Dreesen has reportedly suffered a severe injury after accidentally firing a round into his own hand with a rifle on Thursday evening.


According to Yahoo Sports, who cite reports from Germany and Austria, the 50-year-old was walking to his car after a hunt in Austria when the weapon went off.

Police told SID that a male hunter had severely injured himself, possibly losing some fingers.


"The hunter in question had his rifle over his shoulder, he walked over to his car, then a shot was released with his left hand over the barrel of the gun," said a police officer.

"The injuries to his fingers were severe and he may have lost some of them."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed as much via the club's official website, wishing his colleague a speedy recovery.

"Of course we were frightened when we heard the news," he said. "We're relieved that Jan-Christian is already on his way to get better. On behalf of Bayern Munich, I wish for my colleague to get well very soon."

This comes in the wake of the club handing Carlo Ancelotti his marching orders. The Italian oversaw a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League during the week, and was not given the opportunity to make amends.

