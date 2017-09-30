Both Bournemouth and Leicester came into the game having both won just one game all season, both coincidentally against Brighton. With both teams desperately needing a win, the tempo of the game provided a quintessentially cagey Premier League clash.

The home side started as they meant to go on, with veteran striker Jermaine Defoe toe-poking his effort against the bar after just three minutes, which was followed by what seemed to be a clear handball by Leicester's Danny Simpson - only for shouts for a penalty to be unfairly dismissed by referee Graham Scott.

Bournemouth continued to dominate throughout the half, with Pugh missing a golden chance after a superb half-volley through ball by Stanislas, followed five minutes later by a mistimed effort by Josh King after Pugh pulled it back on the edge of the box, only for the striker to miscue his attempt.

Leicester looked passive throughout the first half, with the home side winning every challenge and dominating possession despite not registering a goal. The final chance of the half came when Pugh missed the opportunity to put his side ahead after blazing hit shot over the bar from 10 yards. Despite the Cherries' impressive attitude and the tempo they brought to the first half, the end product in the final third was lacking.

Although Leicester started the second half better than the first, the story of the game remained very much the same. Bournemouth's constant pressure continued, and they were unlucky once again not to receive a penalty after Maguire clearly manhandled Defoe in the box ten minutes into the half.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Chances were few and far between for the Foxes, but Okazaki ended up having the best chance of the game when the ball ricocheted kindly to the Japanese striker, only for him to side foot his shot wide in what could've been a surprise goal, completely against the run of play.

For all the Cherries constant pressure, they couldn't break down the resilient Leicester defence, with Maguire and Morgan having a superb game against a relentless Bournemouth attack. A point for both sides isn't a bad result, but the home side will feel hard done by considering they should've had at least two penalties, and ultimately come away with nothing to show for all their attacking prowess shown throughout the game.

Leicester leave the south coast still in a precarious position, as are Bournemouth with both side's slow starts to the season continuing. The away side would've seen this as a potential three point game after a difficult schedule early in the season having played Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and United already.