Catalan Sport Minister Claims Barcelona Could Choose to Premier League if Region Gains Independence

90Min
September 30, 2017

As the Spanish region of Catalonia continues to fight for independence, the future of FC Barcelona has been thrown into question as the ramifications of the referendum could result in the club switching La Liga for the likes of the Premier League, Ligue 1 or the Serie A. 

However, as idyllic as it sounds to have the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez gracing pitches across the Premier League, it is more likely that Spain's top division will alter the rules to allow Catalan sides - Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona - to remain in La Liga like they already do for Andorran clubs. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-BARCELONA

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

But, with the effects on possible independence still unclear the region's sport minister, Gerard Figueras, sought to lay out all possibilities. 

He said, via the Daily Mail: "In the case of independence, Catalan teams in La Liga – Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona – will have to decide where they want to play: in the Spanish league or a neighbouring country like Italy, France or the Premier League.

"Now in Spain there teams from other countries who play in national leagues: clubs from Andorra in football and basketball. 

"Monaco play in France, in England Welsh clubs. I don't think that UEFA has anything against seeing another club play in a different league from their country."

With the club itself yet to publicly declare any subsequent effects from independence, speculation about the club's future has continued to spread as the club find itself in the middle of a political tug-of-war. 

However, with their history deeply entrenched in Spain's top flight it seems it would be very unlikely for Barcelona to pack up their stuff and move to another league, although stranger things have happened. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters