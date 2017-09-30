Catalan Sport Minister Claims Barcelona Could Choose to Premier League if Region Gains Independence

As the Spanish region of Catalonia continues to fight for independence, the future of FC Barcelona has been thrown into question as the ramifications of the referendum could result in the club switching La Liga for the likes of the Premier League, Ligue 1 or the Serie A.

However, as idyllic as it sounds to have the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez gracing pitches across the Premier League, it is more likely that Spain's top division will alter the rules to allow Catalan sides - Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona - to remain in La Liga like they already do for Andorran clubs.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-BARCELONA JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

But, with the effects on possible independence still unclear the region's sport minister, Gerard Figueras, sought to lay out all possibilities.

He said, via the Daily Mail: "In the case of independence, Catalan teams in La Liga – Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona – will have to decide where they want to play: in the Spanish league or a neighbouring country like Italy, France or the Premier League.

"Now in Spain there teams from other countries who play in national leagues: clubs from Andorra in football and basketball.

"Monaco play in France, in England Welsh clubs. I don't think that UEFA has anything against seeing another club play in a different league from their country."

With the club itself yet to publicly declare any subsequent effects from independence, speculation about the club's future has continued to spread as the club find itself in the middle of a political tug-of-war.

However, with their history deeply entrenched in Spain's top flight it seems it would be very unlikely for Barcelona to pack up their stuff and move to another league, although stranger things have happened.