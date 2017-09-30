Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Game Time, TV, Live Stream

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Nihal Kolur
2 hours ago

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated Atlético Madrid in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, as the Blues secured three points in the Champions League group-stage. In their last Premier League Match, the defending champions dominated Stoke City behind an Alvaro Morata hat-trick, 4-0.

Manchester City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their second Champions League match on Tuesday and have yet to lose on the Premier League season. 

City's Sergio Agüero and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata are the league's top goal scorers, with six apiece. City's Raheem Sterling sits in second place on the scoring table, with five goals so far this season.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Online Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters