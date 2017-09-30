Dutch Legend Set for Managerial Return Following Departure of John Sheridan at Oldham

Clarence Seedorf could be set for a sensational return to management after almost a year, the Dutchman interviewed last Thursday for the vacant role at League One side Oldham Athletic, according to Sky Sports.

The 41-year-old, who had a distinguished playing career at the likes of Ajax, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs, was last in charge of Chinese side Shenzhen FC where he averaged just one point per game.

Seedorf's first spell as a manager came at the San Siro in 2014, taking charge of the Rossoneri for 22 matches. Having spent an incredible 12 years with AC Milan as a player, the Dutchman has now been shortlisted to take over at Boundary Park along with former Fleetwood Town manager Steven Pressley.





Seedorf received a tour of Oldham's training facilities and even had dinner with the Latics chairman, Simon Corney, in Manchester following his interview earlier this week. Oldham are hoping to confirm a new manager by October 14, with further interviews scheduled to carry on into next week.

Oldham sit level on points with Gillingham in the League One table, currently occupying a place in the botton three just two points ahead of Plyouth Argyle, who are rock bottom. The Latics now prepare for a trip to Portsmouth on Satuday following an impressive midweek victory over the high-flying Peterborough.