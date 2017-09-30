Everton vs Burnley Preview: Previous Meeting, Key Men, Team News & More

Everton play Burnley at Goodison Park on Sunday as both clubs look to sign off before October's international break with a win.

The home side will want to make it four home games unbeaten, despite a lacklustre draw with Apollon Limassol on Thursday, while the Clarets will desire to make it four away matches in a row without defeat.

A battle of wills is certain to play out, so here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Previous Meeting

Everton ran out 3-1 winners on home turf in April to continue their fine end to the 2016/17 campaign.

Phil Jagielka's third goal in as many games broke the deadlock four minutes after the interval, but Sam Vokes' coolly dispatched penalty three minutes later restored parity.

Ross Barkley's deflected effort handed the Blues the initiative once more with 20 minutes remaining - the midfielder's passionate celebration after a turbulent week on the back pages showing what it meant to him - before former striker Romelu Lukaku tied up all three points on 75 minutes.

Key Men





There aren't many Everton stars in good form at the moment, so once again the opportunity for someone to be deemed the Blues' 'danger man' is up for grabs.

With some very promising displays belying his tender years, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to be that man for the hosts, despite missing two sitters in his past three matches.

The 20-year-old striker's strength, willingness to run the channels and eye for a goal mean Burnley's defence have to be on their guard and not take him lightly.

For the visitors, it's hard to look past £15m summer arrival Chris Wood as the man who could cause havoc in Everton's backline.

The towering New Zealand international already has three in five games for his new side and his imposing physique and finishing ability could spell danger for a Toffees rearguard that is currently flailing.

Team News





Everton boss Ronald Koeman will give Phil Jagielka and ex-Burnley ace Michael Keane every chance to prove their fitness before the weekend, but the duo are still rated as doubtful to feature.

Oumar Niasse will come into contention after missing Thursday's Europa League match due to his ineligibility, but the game will come too soon for James McCarthy - the midfielder needing a run out with the Under-23s before he can return to the first-team.

Burnley will hope veteran forward Jonathan Walters can shrug off a knee knock to face his boyhood club, while Tom Heaton, Nakhi Wells and Dean Marney all remain sidelined.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Martina, Holgate, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Rooney, Klaassen, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin.

Predicted Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Cork, Defour, Brady; Wood.

Prediction

With four wins from six encounters since Burnley's first Premier League venture in 2009/10, the odds would normally be with Everton securing another victory.

The way the Toffees are playing of late, however, there's every chance that the Clarets could cause an upset.

The major factor going for Everton will be their home faithful who, if the Blues find themselves behind again, will definitely stir their side into improving their performance on the day.

Burnley will be strong defensively, but they will more than likely be breached by Koeman's men - just the one time, though, in a score draw.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Burnley