Soccer

Everton vs Burnley Preview: Previous Meeting, Key Men, Team News & More

2 hours ago

Everton play Burnley at Goodison Park on Sunday as both clubs look to sign off before October's international break with a win.

The home side will want to make it four home games unbeaten, despite a lacklustre draw with Apollon Limassol on Thursday, while the Clarets will desire to make it four away matches in a row without defeat.

A battle of wills is certain to play out, so here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Previous Meeting

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Everton ran out 3-1 winners on home turf in April to continue their fine end to the 2016/17 campaign.

Phil Jagielka's third goal in as many games broke the deadlock four minutes after the interval, but Sam Vokes' coolly dispatched penalty three minutes later restored parity.

Ross Barkley's deflected effort handed the Blues the initiative once more with 20 minutes remaining - the midfielder's passionate celebration after a turbulent week on the back pages showing what it meant to him - before former striker Romelu Lukaku tied up all three points on 75 minutes.

Key Men


There aren't many Everton stars in good form at the moment, so once again the opportunity for someone to be deemed the Blues' 'danger man' is up for grabs.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

With some very promising displays belying his tender years, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to be that man for the hosts, despite missing two sitters in his past three matches.

The 20-year-old striker's strength, willingness to run the channels and eye for a goal mean Burnley's defence have to be on their guard and not take him lightly.

For the visitors, it's hard to look past £15m summer arrival Chris Wood as the man who could cause havoc in Everton's backline.

The towering New Zealand international already has three in five games for his new side and his imposing physique and finishing ability could spell danger for a Toffees rearguard that is currently flailing.

Team News


Everton boss Ronald Koeman will give Phil Jagielka and ex-Burnley ace Michael Keane every chance to prove their fitness before the weekend, but the duo are still rated as doubtful to feature.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

Oumar Niasse will come into contention after missing Thursday's Europa League match due to his ineligibility, but the game will come too soon for James McCarthy - the midfielder needing a run out with the Under-23s before he can return to the first-team.

Burnley will hope veteran forward Jonathan Walters can shrug off a knee knock to face his boyhood club, while Tom Heaton, Nakhi Wells and Dean Marney all remain sidelined.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Martina, Holgate, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Rooney, Klaassen, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin.

Predicted Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Cork, Defour, Brady; Wood.

Prediction

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With four wins from six encounters since Burnley's first Premier League venture in 2009/10, the odds would normally be with Everton securing another victory.

The way the Toffees are playing of late, however, there's every chance that the Clarets could cause an upset.

The major factor going for Everton will be their home faithful who, if the Blues find themselves behind again, will definitely stir their side into improving their performance on the day.

Burnley will be strong defensively, but they will more than likely be breached by Koeman's men - just the one time, though, in a score draw.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Burnley

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters