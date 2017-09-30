Former Gunners Star Alexander Hleb Pleads With Alexis Sanchez to Extend His Arsenal Stay

Former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb has pleaded with Alexis Sanchez to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Sanchez endured a frantic end to the transfer window this summer. The Chilean looked set to leave Arsenal for Premier League rivals Manchester City, however it fell through as the north London side were unable to sign replacement Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

But Hleb has told Sanchez that he should sign a new contract with the Gunners as he can still achieve things with Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. Speaking to the Independent, Hleb said: "Arsenal found themselves in a very difficult situation with Sanchez. On one side, if he doesn't want to play for the team you could say it would have been better to sell him for good money.

"On the other hand, he's such an important player for Arsenal and is a leader. I have seen him play this season and he still fights, gives his best and scores goals. He looked professional rather than angry that he didn't get his move to Manchester City.

"I think he will wait until the winter, see how the team are playing and maybe sign a new contract. Performances like the one against Chelsea are encouraging. Why not stay at Arsenal? It's a great club with huge tradition, great fans and Arsene Wenger as the manager. They can achieve things, why leave?".

Hleb's career took a negative turn when he left Arsenal in 2008 for a move to Barcelona. He made just 36 appearances for the club and scored no goals before being sent on loan to the likes of VfB Stuttgart and Birmingham City.