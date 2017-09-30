Soccer

Jack Wilshere Insists His 'Great Understanding' With Arsene Wenger Makes Him Want to Stay at Arsenal

an hour ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has insisted that he is keen to remain with the Gunners after being reintroduced to first-team action following a season out on loan last season and recovering from another frustrating injury setback.

Wilshere is out of contract at the end of the season and has admitted that he is essentially now playing for his future as he attempts to earn an extension with his boyhood club.

If he has things his own way, the 25-year-old will still be an Arsenal player this time next year.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

"Do I see myself staying? Of course I do," he is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I have always been at Arsenal, I love this club. They have been good to me over the years, I have a great relationship with the boss. He has played me since I was 17. He has put his trust in me since then. We have a great understanding and of course I want to stay," Wilshere added.

After missing most of 2015/16, the former teen prodigy spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in a bid to reach full fitness and get as much football under his belt as possible. It didn't really happen and was ended prematurely by a broken leg, but Arsenal have been patient.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"You are always playing for your future but at the moment I am happy to be back, to feel part of the squad. It has been a while," Wilshere commented, having starred in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Last year I was at Bournemouth, year before I was injured. It has been a while since I felt a proper Arsenal player but I am back, in training, back in the squad, playing these types of games. I am doing everything I can to stay fit, training well, we will seem" he said.

"I am not looking too far ahead. We have another game Sunday, more League Cup and Europa League, so I am happy."

Speaking after Thursday's win over BATE Borisov, Arsene Wenger described Wilshere as having had an 'outstanding' first half.

"Hopefully, I just pray, he is not hampered by any more problems and that will see him getting stronger and stronger. He's shown again that he's not lost his football," the boss said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters