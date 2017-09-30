Jack Wilshere Insists His 'Great Understanding' With Arsene Wenger Makes Him Want to Stay at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has insisted that he is keen to remain with the Gunners after being reintroduced to first-team action following a season out on loan last season and recovering from another frustrating injury setback.

Wilshere is out of contract at the end of the season and has admitted that he is essentially now playing for his future as he attempts to earn an extension with his boyhood club.

If he has things his own way, the 25-year-old will still be an Arsenal player this time next year.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

"Do I see myself staying? Of course I do," he is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I have always been at Arsenal, I love this club. They have been good to me over the years, I have a great relationship with the boss. He has played me since I was 17. He has put his trust in me since then. We have a great understanding and of course I want to stay," Wilshere added.

After missing most of 2015/16, the former teen prodigy spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in a bid to reach full fitness and get as much football under his belt as possible. It didn't really happen and was ended prematurely by a broken leg, but Arsenal have been patient.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"You are always playing for your future but at the moment I am happy to be back, to feel part of the squad. It has been a while," Wilshere commented, having starred in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Last year I was at Bournemouth, year before I was injured. It has been a while since I felt a proper Arsenal player but I am back, in training, back in the squad, playing these types of games. I am doing everything I can to stay fit, training well, we will seem" he said.

"I am not looking too far ahead. We have another game Sunday, more League Cup and Europa League, so I am happy."

Speaking after Thursday's win over BATE Borisov, Arsene Wenger described Wilshere as having had an 'outstanding' first half.

"Hopefully, I just pray, he is not hampered by any more problems and that will see him getting stronger and stronger. He's shown again that he's not lost his football," the boss said.