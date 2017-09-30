Jurgen Klopp Hints at Liverpool Interest in Signing Man Utd Star Last Summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he would have made a move to sign Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku if he thought the Reds stood any chance of securing his signature ahead of their fierce rivals this summer.





Lukaku made the move to Old Trafford in a £75m deal from Everton, where he has hit the ground running - scoring nine goals in eight games - whilst the Reds failed to sign a recognised striker, instead opting for Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A number of top six rivals are currently scoring with ease, whilst Klopp's attack has failed to click so far this term and as a result he has been subject to constant scrutiny for not signing an established forward player, a decision he defends robustly.





Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo: "We considered a lot [strikers] over the summer. But it’s not the time to talk about what we considered.

"Because [Alvaro] Morata is now really working and is a perfect fit, because Lukaku is the perfect fit for Manchester United, because Harry Kane is now scoring [for Tottenham], because [Alexandre] Lacazette is doing well… we had other things we felt we needed to do first.

"For us, the market was not really there. We had no chance for [Romelu] Lukaku. That would have been an interesting move!

Although currently struggling to convert their chances in front of goal optimism remained high for Klopp as he added: "You cannot buy just because you think you will not score enough. We have enough chances and we will score.

“We have a very good fit to make the best of it and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Liverpool, and Klopp, will be looking to prove doubters wrong when they travel to Newcastle on Sunday in search of three points, and just their second win of the month.